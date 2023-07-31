The heads of the Isle of Man's emergency services have been presented with scrolls of recognition for their part in responding to the Summerland fire.

The inferno spread across the Douglas leisure complex on the evening of 2 August 1973, killing 50 people.

Almost all of the island's 106 firefighters took part in the efforts to tackle the blaze.

The island's police force and health care services were also presented with official thanks for their parts in treating the injured and dealing with the investigation and inquiry.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan presented the heads of each of the services with a commemorative scroll recognising their commitment to the response and the impact it had on those dealing with the tragedy.

