Fifty people died when a fire devastated the the entertainment complex in Douglas in 1973.

Each person lost was remembered by name during the ceremony at the Kaye Memorial Garden on Douglas Promenade and wreathes were left by loved ones.

Kathleen Townsend, originally from Sheffield, lost her mother and aunt Kathleen Wilkinson and Annie Thistlewood in the blaze.

Said she was "honoured" to read their names and represent them during the commemorations.

