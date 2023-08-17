Almost 600 passengers sailed to Lancashire from Douglas on the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company's new vessel for the first time.

The boat is due to take over from the Ben-my-Chree from October.

The £78m new flagship has a capacity of 950 passengers with a number of premium and executive lounges on board.

The ship is also expected to sail to Liverpool in the winter season, once the new terminal is completed at Princes Half Tide dock.

