Rider Nathan Harrison has said his return to the Mountain Course for the Manx Grand Prix has made a tough year "better".

The Manxman had to withdraw from this year's TT races in June after breaking his collarbone in a crash at the North West 200.

That was followed by the death of his mother from cancer, which he said "was like a double blow for me".

But having recovered from his injuries, the 25-year-old said he was now ready to do "exactly what my mum would want and that’s get back racing bikes".

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk