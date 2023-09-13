Stargazers have captured a stunning display of the northern lights in the skies above the Isle of Man.

Onlookers said shades of purple and green light were visible to the naked eye on Tuesday night.

Photographer Davie Corkish caught the phenomena from Peel in the west of the island.

He said the celestial display was “mesmerising”.

The Aurora Borealis, which can create a vibrant display of greens and reds, is seen when particles from the sun enter the Earth's atmosphere.

