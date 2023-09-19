A sea swimming group who unveiled a mural to cover graffiti at a beach on the Isle of Man have said they hope it encourages more people to join them.

The Manx Bluetits wanted to brighten up the wall at Port Jack beach in Onchan, which had been covered with scrawling that included obscenities.

After being given permission for the project by Onchan Commissioners, the group secured funding from a local business for the materials.

The artwork, which is the first of its kind to be created for the UK Bluetits, took about four days to paint.

