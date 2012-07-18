Media player
Prince of Wales on Jersey school climbing wall
The Prince of Wales has tried his hand at a spot of wall climbing while on a visit to Jersey.
Prince Charles thought nothing of grappling with hand holds as he tested his balancing skills at a secondary school during a Diamond Jubilee visit to the Channel Island with the Duchess of Cornwall.
Prince Charles - in a double-breasted suit - shared his time on the wall with some of the school's Army Cadet Force members, as well as opening a new building during the visit.
18 Jul 2012
