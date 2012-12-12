Team GB rowers undertake Commando training in Devon
Rio hopefuls in Commando training

Team GB rowers who are hoping to compete in the 2016 Olympics in Rio have been put through their paces in a training session with the Royal Marine Commandos.

The rowing squad travelled to the Royal Marines Commando Training Centre in Lympstone in Devon for the workout.

