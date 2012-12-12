Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rio hopefuls in Commando training
Team GB rowers who are hoping to compete in the 2016 Olympics in Rio have been put through their paces in a training session with the Royal Marine Commandos.
The rowing squad travelled to the Royal Marines Commando Training Centre in Lympstone in Devon for the workout.
-
12 Dec 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window