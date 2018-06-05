Campaigner wants asbestos illness help

Video
The campaigner fighting for asbestos illness compensation
June Summers Shaw wants answers as to why families affected by the asbestos related cancer mesothelioma cannot claim compensation in Jersey.
In the UK, the government has set up a scheme to support those who cannot work out who is responsible for their exposure to asbestos.
She says families suffering losses from mesothelioma in particular need the help, as it is nearly always fatal and acts in a very short space of time.
