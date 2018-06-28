Media player
World Cup 2018: 'Psychic' tortoise backs Belgium
A "psychic" tortoise has dropped a bombshell by backing Belgium to beat England in their final group match.
Corbie's owners believe he can predict the outcome of matches, having picked six out of eight winners so far.
His latest "premonition" tipped Belgium to come out on top of Group G, although we're sure England fans would tell him to wind his neck in.
28 Jun 2018
