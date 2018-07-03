Tortoise predicts England result

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
England v Colombia: 'Psychic' tortoise predicts result
"Psychic" tortoise Corbie has successfully predicted the result of every England match in the World Cup so far.
But who does he think will get a place in the quarter finals when England face Colombia later?
-
03 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-jersey-44698530/england-v-colombia-psychic-tortoise-predicts-resultRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window