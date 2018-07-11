Calls for more gas detectors after death

Media player
Gas detector could have saved my husband, wife says
The wife of a man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning is urging the States of Jersey to require more public buildings to fit detectors.
Margaret Jeffrey - whose husband, Ken, died in 2017 - believes more should be done to make schools, offices and care homes fit them as standard.
It comes after an investigation into a suspected leak at a Jersey care home, where no detectors were previously installed.
A spokesman for the care home, L'Hermitage in St Peter, said: "The home fully complied with all health and safety requirements prior to this incident, and continues to do so."
