England semi-final predicted by tortoise
Video

England v Croatia: 'Psychic' tortoise makes prediction

Corbie the "psychic" tortoise is back, and he has taken a guess at who will go through to face France in the World Cup final.

After he wrongly predicting a quarter-final win for Colombia, the shell-shocked reptile bounced back and pre-empted England knocking Sweden out.

After four out of five correct guesses, will his latest prediction come true?

  • 11 Jul 2018
