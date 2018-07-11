England semi-final predicted by tortoise

Media player
England v Croatia: 'Psychic' tortoise makes prediction
Corbie the "psychic" tortoise is back, and he has taken a guess at who will go through to face France in the World Cup final.
After he wrongly predicting a quarter-final win for Colombia, the shell-shocked reptile bounced back and pre-empted England knocking Sweden out.
After four out of five correct guesses, will his latest prediction come true?
11 Jul 2018
