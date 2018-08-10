The Jersey Battle of Flowers 2018
Thousands gather for the Jersey Battle of Flowers 2018

The culmination of a year's worth of effort came to fruition at Jersey's annual Battle of Flowers.

Teams from across the island fielded themed floats for Thursday's event - one of the largest floral carnivals in Europe.

