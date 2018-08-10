Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thousands gather for the Jersey Battle of Flowers 2018
The culmination of a year's worth of effort came to fruition at Jersey's annual Battle of Flowers.
Teams from across the island fielded themed floats for Thursday's event - one of the largest floral carnivals in Europe.
-
10 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-jersey-45142151/thousands-gather-for-the-jersey-battle-of-flowers-2018Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window