Danny Cipriani leaves Jersey court after assault charge
England rugby international Danny Cipriani has been fined £2,000 after an assault in a Jersey nightclub.
The Gloucester fly-half pleaded guilty to common assault and resisting arrest and was ordered to pay £250 compensation to a woman police officer.
Three other charges - assault on police, larceny and being disorderly on licensed premises - were dropped.
Gloucester has offered the player their "full support".
16 Aug 2018
