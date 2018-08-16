Danny Cipriani leaves court after charges
England rugby international Danny Cipriani has been fined £2,000 after an assault in a Jersey nightclub.

The Gloucester fly-half pleaded guilty to common assault and resisting arrest and was ordered to pay £250 compensation to a woman police officer.

Three other charges - assault on police, larceny and being disorderly on licensed premises - were dropped.

Gloucester has offered the player their "full support".

