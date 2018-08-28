Super Gran Jean McLaughlin completes 80 challenges
A woman named "Super Gran" by her children is working to complete 80 different challenges to mark her 80th birthday.

Jean McLaughlin has raised more than £600 for Alzheimer's research from the first 40 challenges and hopes to raise more for cancer research in the final 40.

So far she has abseiled down a Medieval castle, jumped out of a plane and introduced the weather live on TV.

