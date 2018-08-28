Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Super Gran Jean McLaughlin takes on 80 challenges
A woman named "Super Gran" by her children is working to complete 80 different challenges to mark her 80th birthday.
Jean McLaughlin has raised more than £600 for Alzheimer's research from the first 40 challenges and hopes to raise more for cancer research in the final 40.
So far she has abseiled down a Medieval castle, jumped out of a plane and introduced the weather live on TV.
-
28 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-jersey-45264082/super-gran-jean-mclaughlin-takes-on-80-challengesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window