Woman rescued in water by ferry worker
A woman cut off by the tide had to be rescued by ferry workers near a Jersey castle.

George McIlwraith, who manages the amphibious ferries which transfer visitors from the shore to Elizabeth Castle, leapt to the woman's rescue with a lifebelt.

  • 23 Oct 2018