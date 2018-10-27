VR esports: Gaming for sporty people?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
VR esports: Is it gaming for sporty people?
Virtual reality (VR) esports competitor Tim McGuinness is one of the six best players of the game Echo Arena.
Before taking up the new form of esport he played both sport and computer games, but could not do either competitively.
Now he travels all around the world from his home in Jersey, most recently to the VR League World Finals in California.
Video Journalist: Rob England
-
27 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window