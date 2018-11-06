Poppies made from plastic bottles
Remembrance poppies made from plastic bottles in Jersey

Poppies made from reused plastic bottles have been put up around a church in Jersey.

The Women's Institute made the display to remember islanders who died in the First World War.

But the group said they also wanted to highlight issues around single-use plastic, and its impact on the environment.

