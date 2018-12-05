Media player
Charity's soup-er idea for homeless fundraiser raises £14k
A homelessness charity has broken its own records at its 20th annual soup kitchen fundraiser.
Instead of the homeless and vulnerable being served a cup, 43 different bisques, broths and stews were sold to the public to support The Shelter Trust.
The charity, based in Jersey, supports homeless people in the island through providing a framework to help people to move into the world of work.
