Forced worker found a home in Jersey
World War Two: The 'slave labourer' who made Jersey his home

Around 16,000 slave and forced workers were brought to Jersey during World War Two, during the German occupation of the Channel Islands.

Emilio Perez Slim's father was brought to Jersey from Spain, but ended up staying on the island.

  • 10 May 2020
