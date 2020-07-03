Video

Jersey's borders have reopened and commercial flights have restarted.

During the island's coronavirus pandemic lockdown travellers had to have special permission from the island's government and a 14-day quarantine was in place for all but essential workers, on whom other restrictions applied.

Now travellers will have to register before travelling, and either submit to the 14-day quarantine or choose the option of no quarantine, providing proof of a recent negative Covid-19 test, or that the results of tests taken on the day of arrival and three and six days later are negative.

The viability of a £42m airport redevelopment in the current situation was raised in a debate that saw the States decide to review the redevelopment and specifically the need to demolish the listed 1937 arrivals building.