Coronavirus: Jersey flights restart as borders reopen
Jersey's borders have reopened and commercial flights have restarted.
During the island's coronavirus pandemic lockdown travellers had to have special permission from the island's government and a 14-day quarantine was in place for all but essential workers, on whom other restrictions applied.
Now travellers will have to register before travelling, and either submit to the 14-day quarantine or choose the option of no quarantine, providing proof of a recent negative Covid-19 test, or that the results of tests taken on the day of arrival and three and six days later are negative.
The viability of a £42m airport redevelopment in the current situation was raised in a debate that saw the States decide to review the redevelopment and specifically the need to demolish the listed 1937 arrivals building.
-
03 Jul 2020