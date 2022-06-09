The family of a former politician and farmer said they would keep her farm going "for generations".

Connétable Sadie Le Sueur-Rennard passed away in April 2022 at the age of 76.

The running of the farm has been taken over by her daughter and two granddaughters, who said the benefit of continuing the work would never be for financial gain.

The family said they hoped to keep Mrs Le Sueur-Rennard's farming legacy alive "the way she would have wanted it".

Video Journalist: Tracey Cahill