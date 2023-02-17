Fresh off the plane from a tour in Australia, Royal Ballet star Reece Clarke paid a visit to a potato shed in Jersey where the island's national ballet company was rehearsing.

Ballet d'Jerri - Jersey's first professional dance company - has been using the shed due to a lack of professional dance studios in the island.

But this wasn't Mr Clarke's first trip to the potato packing facility, he and his partner Fumi Kaneko used the space during the pandemic to create a new version of Sleeping Beauty.

He said the Ballet d'Jerri dancers were dealing well with the unconventional space and would "go on to do great things".

