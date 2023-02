Electrician Steen Le Gresley's great-grandfather was a slave labourer who built German defences in occupied Jersey during World War Two.

Now Mr Gresley is helping renovate the site where his great-grandfather worked.

Mr Le Gresley described how his family history had been brought to life as he works on the Jersey War Tunnels museum.

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.