Increasing amounts of debris orbiting Earth have prompted a call by scientists for an international agreement to limit the growth of space junk.

Without it, they fear large parts of Earth's orbit will become unusable.

Dr Imogen Napper of the University of Plymouth explains why she has joined the battle to put the brakes on space junk.

Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris

