The Channel Islands first and only surf therapy charity is bringing out the 'inner dolphin' of Jersey's young people.

Healing Waves enables individuals with additional physical and neurological needs to access water sports.

The charity has been running for the last six years, but recently partnered with local schools and home-schooled children to offer regular weekday sessions.

Co-founder and Executive Director, Max Wiltshire, said the athletes are "the best people to tell you what it does for them but it really improves their mental health and wellbeing."

We quite literally passed the mic to the children at a session to find out how surfing makes them feel...