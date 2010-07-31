Media player
Mexico makes giant sandwich
Workers from 45 restaurants in Mexico City prepared a 48m (161ft)-long Mexican sandwich in what has become an annual event.
As the finishing touches were put to the ''torta,'' the compere rounded up with "time's up gentlemen, big applause".
31 Jul 2010
