''Torta'' being made in Mexico
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mexico makes giant sandwich

Workers from 45 restaurants in Mexico City prepared a 48m (161ft)-long Mexican sandwich in what has become an annual event.

As the finishing touches were put to the ''torta,'' the compere rounded up with "time's up gentlemen, big applause".

  • 31 Jul 2010
Go to next video: Joyriding bear trashes car