Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
No such thing as free lunch in Cuba
For decades, workers in Cuba have been eating a free meal in the office canteen. But not now.
Even the communist welfare state has been forced to cut back and the workplace dining rooms of nearly 250,000 Cubans have been closed, forcing them to go out and buy their own lunch.
Michael Voss reports from Havana.
-
20 Aug 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window