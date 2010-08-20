people eating lunch
No such thing as free lunch in Cuba

For decades, workers in Cuba have been eating a free meal in the office canteen. But not now.

Even the communist welfare state has been forced to cut back and the workplace dining rooms of nearly 250,000 Cubans have been closed, forcing them to go out and buy their own lunch.

Michael Voss reports from Havana.

