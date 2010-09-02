Media player
The drilling of a shaft to reach 33 trapped miners in Chile has been suspended temporarily.
Engineers called a halt to the rescue operation after they detected a fault in the rock.
The walls of the shaft will now have to be strengthened before the drilling can restart.
The miners have been trapped since 5th August and may not be rescued until Christmas.
James Reynolds has been at the San Jose mine, where he spoke to the partner of one of the trapped miners.
02 Sep 2010
