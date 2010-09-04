The giant taco
Mexico has broken its own record for making the longest taco ever prepared in the country.

At a whopping 40.9 metres (134ft) the giant taco was made with the help of dozens of people.

The "taco challenge" is part of a festival aimed at cleaning up the image of Plaza Garibaldi in the heart of Mexico city.

