Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ecuadorian president rescued after hospital siege
Ecuador's president has been rescued by the army after he was trapped for several hours by disaffected police.
Soldiers fired on police after President Correa had tried to talk to them about his proposed austerity measures.
Mr Correa later addressed supporters from the Presidential Palace and said there had been an attempt to overthrow him.
Will Grant reports.
-
01 Oct 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-11451693/ecuadorian-president-rescued-after-hospital-siegeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window