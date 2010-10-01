Soldier protects President Correa's car
Video

Ecuadorian president rescued after hospital siege

Ecuador's president has been rescued by the army after he was trapped for several hours by disaffected police.

Soldiers fired on police after President Correa had tried to talk to them about his proposed austerity measures.

Mr Correa later addressed supporters from the Presidential Palace and said there had been an attempt to overthrow him.

Will Grant reports.

