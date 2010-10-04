Dilma Rousseff
Rousseff falls short of outright win in Brazil election

Brazil's presidential election will go to a second round after Dilma Rousseff failed to gain the 50% of votes needed for an outright victory.

With 98% of votes counted, President Lula's former cabinet chief has 47% with Jose Serra trailing on 33%.

The two will contest a run-off vote in four weeks' time. Paulo Cabrol reports.

