Rousseff falls short of outright win in Brazil election
Brazil's presidential election will go to a second round after Dilma Rousseff failed to gain the 50% of votes needed for an outright victory.
With 98% of votes counted, President Lula's former cabinet chief has 47% with Jose Serra trailing on 33%.
The two will contest a run-off vote in four weeks' time. Paulo Cabrol reports.
04 Oct 2010
