FBI arrests Puerto Rican officers
US federal agents have arrested more than a hundred Puerto Rican law enforcement officials on drugs related charges.
It is being described as the biggest police corruption investigation the FBI has ever mounted.
Several of the defendants are accused of providing armed security for cocaine traffickers.
The BBC's Andy Gallacher reports.
07 Oct 2010
