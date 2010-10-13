16th miner to be rescued Daniel Herrera
Sixteenth Chile miner Daniel Herrera's joy at reaching surface

Daniel Herrera was the 16th Chilean miner to be brought to the surface of the San Jose mine, where he had an emotional reunion with his mother.

She seemed anxious at letting him go, as he was taken off for medical checks.

  • 13 Oct 2010
