Ariel Ticona and his wife Elizabeth Segovia, the parents of baby 'Hope', were reunited moments after the miner reached the surface.

Mr Ticona was the 32nd miner to be brought to the surface safely after more than two months trapped underground in Chile.

His wife Elizabeth Segovia gave birth to a baby girl on 14 September - 40 days into the miners' ordeal.

Ariel Ticona asked his wife to name their daughter Esperanza - Spanish for Hope.