Last Chile mine rescuer's unforgettable experience
The last rescuer to leave the San Jose mine in Chile has described the experience as unforgettable.
Manuel Gonzales was the last to surface in the Phoenix capsule, where he was greeted by his jubilant colleagues.
14 Oct 2010
