The last rescuer to leave the Chile mine, Manuel Gonzales
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Last Chile mine rescuer's unforgettable experience

The last rescuer to leave the San Jose mine in Chile has described the experience as unforgettable.

Manuel Gonzales was the last to surface in the Phoenix capsule, where he was greeted by his jubilant colleagues.

  • 14 Oct 2010
Go to next video: Last rescuer leaves Chile mine