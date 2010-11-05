Port-au-Prince refugee camp
Hurricane sweeps past Haitian capital Port-au-Prince

People living in temporary camps in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince have escaped the feared direct hit from Hurricane Tomas.

Refugees were braced for even more devastation, but heavy rain was the most serious problem. Laura Trevelyan reports from Port-au-Prince.

  • 05 Nov 2010
