Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hurricane sweeps past Haitian capital Port-au-Prince
People living in temporary camps in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince have escaped the feared direct hit from Hurricane Tomas.
Refugees were braced for even more devastation, but heavy rain was the most serious problem. Laura Trevelyan reports from Port-au-Prince.
05 Nov 2010
