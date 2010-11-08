Media player
Doctor says cholera may have reached Haitian capital
A doctor in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, says she has seen cases of suspected cholera, sparking fears that the epidemic has spread to the city.
Dr Kara Gibson of the American charity Samaritan's Purse told the BBC that some people in the city's biggest slum have symptoms of the disease.
The BBC's Laura Trevelyan says there are concerns that the disease will now spread even faster, despite humanitarian efforts to stem it.
08 Nov 2010
