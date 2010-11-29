Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rio police seize huge drugs haul in Alemao raid
Brazilian authorities say they have found a large haul of drugs after storming a major drug traffickers' stronghold in Rio de Janeiro.
More than 30 tonnes of marijuana was seized along with a quantity of cocaine, in the Alemao favela, one of the city's most violent areas.
Gunfire was heard but police say they were met with less resistance than expected.
Karen Zarindast reports.
-
29 Nov 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-11860544/rio-police-seize-huge-drugs-haul-in-alemao-raidRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window