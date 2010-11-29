Police officer holds up suspect's ID during raid in Alemao favela
Video

Rio police seize huge drugs haul in Alemao raid

Brazilian authorities say they have found a large haul of drugs after storming a major drug traffickers' stronghold in Rio de Janeiro.

More than 30 tonnes of marijuana was seized along with a quantity of cocaine, in the Alemao favela, one of the city's most violent areas.

Gunfire was heard but police say they were met with less resistance than expected.

Karen Zarindast reports.

