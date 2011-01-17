Ove Oberg being beaten
Swedish tourists attacked in Tunisia unrest

A party of Swedish tourists has been attacked after being caught up in the ongoing violence in Tunisia.

They were in the country on a hunting holiday - with weapons in the back of their vehicle.

In this interview afterwards, one of the injured men, Ove Oberg, said he had no idea who attacked them.

