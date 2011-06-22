Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aymaras celebrate year 5,519
Thousands of Aymaras, a native ethnic group of South America, celebrated the New Year, which coincides with the winter solstice.
According to the Aymara calendar, this day is considered the start of the year 5519.
Taking part in a ceremony of ancient rituals in Tiwanaku, was Bolivian President Evo Morales, the first Aymara to govern Bolivia.
Liliet Heredero reports.
-
22 Jun 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window