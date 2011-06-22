Aymaras celebrate year 5,519

Video

Thousands of Aymaras, a native ethnic group of South America, celebrated the New Year, which coincides with the winter solstice.

According to the Aymara calendar, this day is considered the start of the year 5519.

Taking part in a ceremony of ancient rituals in Tiwanaku, was Bolivian President Evo Morales, the first Aymara to govern Bolivia.

Liliet Heredero reports.