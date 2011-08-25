Media player
Chile strike marred by violent clashes
Police in the Chilean capital, Santiago, have arrested around 350 people following violent clashes with demonstrators.
Protesters across the country took to the streets to show their support for a 48-hour general strike over political reform and the healthcare system.
Gideon Long reports from Santiago.
25 Aug 2011
