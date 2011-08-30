Media player
Mexico casino arson: Five arrested over Monterrey attack
Mexican police have arrested five men in connection with the arson attack that killed 52 people in a casino in the northern city of Monterrey.
State governor Rodrigo Medina said the suspects were believed to belong to the Zetas drug cartel.
Police were investigating whether the casino was attacked because protection money had not been paid, he said.
Wendy Urquhart reports.
30 Aug 2011
