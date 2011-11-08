An anti-bullfighting protester in a bull costume, Lima, Peru
Animal rights activists protest at key Peru bull fight

Dozens of animal rights protesters took to the streets of Peru's capital, Lima, during one of South America's biggest bull fighting events, the Lord of Miracles.

Some demonstrators donned bull costumes as they called for an outright ban on the practice, while its supporters defended what they see as a national tradition.

Eric Camara reports.

