Faced with a mounting economic crisis, in December 2001 the Argentine government announced a decree to limit bank withdrawals or transfers to the equivalent of $250 (£160) a week.

The aim was to stop a run on the banks.

Millions were unable to access their money and long queues formed as people tried to get hold of their money. Soon frustration turned to anger.

Ten years later, two Argentine women told BBC Mundo's Vladimir Hernandez how the crisis hit their lives.