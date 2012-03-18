Media player
'Batman' helping Brazilian police
Police in one of Brazil's most crime-ridden areas have called in "Batman" to help in the fight against drug trafficking.
A retired policeman has been dressing as the Caped Crusader in an effort to raise awareness of crime amongst young people.
Janey Mitchell reports.
18 Mar 2012
