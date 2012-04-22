Popocatepetl volcano near Mexico City
High alert for Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico

People living on the slopes of the Popocatepetl volcano near Mexico City are watching with concern as the volcano spews ash and burning rocks.

Columns of ash have been shooting from more than 60 openings in the crust of the 5,450m (17,900-foot) volcano.

The authorities have raised the alert level and have planned evacuation routes and shelters in case of a large explosion.

Alpa Patel reports.

