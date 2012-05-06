Fire at a Rehab centre in Peru
Peru rehab centre fire kills 14

At least 14 people have been killed after a fire ripped through a drugs rehabilitation centre in the Peruvian capital, Lima.

The blaze is suspected to have started when a patient set fire to his mattress in the early hours of the morning.

Firefighters say patients were trapped inside the burning building because the doors and windows were locked.

The BBC's Mattia Cabitza reports.

  • 06 May 2012
