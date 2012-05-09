Pelican in Peru
'Warmer sea' killed thousands of pelicans in Peru

Scientists believe that hotter than average ocean temperatures caused the death of nearly 4,500 pelicans along the coast of Peru.

The experts say this would have driven a type of anchovy deeper into the sea, making it more difficult for young pelicans to catch them.

Mattia Cabitza reports.

Some may find these images distressing

